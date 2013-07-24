Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Chumash Hosting Free Native American Diabetes Conference & Health Fair

By Chelsea Wesner for the University of Oklahoma | July 24, 2013 | 8:08 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, in partnership with the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, will host the 2013 Native American Diabetes Conference & Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The event is a free, one-day diabetes and health education conference.

A total of .47 continuing education units (CEUs) or 4.7 contact hours will be available for all conference participants. The American Indian Institute in the University of Oklahoma’s College of Continuing Education will provide conference support and CEUs.

Highly acclaimed keynoters, including Darryl Tonemah, Ph.D. (Comanche/Kiowa/Tuscarora) and Carolee Dodge Francis, Ed.D. (Oneida), and workshop presenters will provide information in the areas of diabetes prevention, nutrition, endocrinology, and healthful behavioral and lifestyle changes. Native comedian Jim Ruel (Ojibwe) will also provide a dose of laughter and fun for participants during the conference luncheon.

Registration is free, and all are welcome. A total of 75 free registrations are reserved for Chumash tribal members, and 125 free registrations are available to all other interested participants on a first come, first served basis. You must pre-register to attend the conference.

All participants will receive a complimentary conference bag, agenda, access to a free health screening and health fair, buffet lunch and refreshments, access to workshops and general sessions, and a certificate of completion and/or CEUs.

Click here for more information about the conference and registration.

— Chelsea Wesner represents the University of Oklahoma.

 
