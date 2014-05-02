Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office Hosting Earth Day Event

The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office is hosting a free Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10 on the Elders’ Lawn of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.

This event will include a morning nature walk, exhibitors, gardening workshops, raffle prizes and lunch, which will be hosted between noon and 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public but RSVPs are requested. Free parking will be available on site.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day and to RSVP, please contact Julie Colbert at the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office at 805.691.1329 or [email protected].

Participants who RSVP by Tuesday and arrive by 11 a.m. will earn an extra raffle tickets. Click here to learn more about the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office.