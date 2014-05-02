Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office Hosting Earth Day Event

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office | May 2, 2014 | 1:06 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office is hosting a free Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10 on the Elders’ Lawn of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.

This event will include a morning nature walk, exhibitors, gardening workshops, raffle prizes and lunch, which will be hosted between noon and 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public but RSVPs are requested. Free parking will be available on site.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day and to RSVP, please contact Julie Colbert at the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office at 805.691.1329 or [email protected].

Participants who RSVP by Tuesday and arrive by 11 a.m. will earn an extra raffle tickets. Click here to learn more about the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 