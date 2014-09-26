Santa Ynez Chumash to Host Annual Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow

Native American dancing, singing and drumming will be on display during the 19th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at the Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.

The two-day gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5.

A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark the start each day of the pow-wow, which is the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“We’re proud of our inter-tribal pow-wow because it gives us the chance to share our Chumash heritage with tribal people, who come from different parts of the country for this event, and members of our local community,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s an annual cultural and educational event that means a lot to our tribe.”

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from across the United States to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories include traditional, straight, fancy and grass dancing. More than $45,000 in prize money will be offered. The event will also feature Native American food and crafts booths.

The pow-wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride.

It will be a zero-waste and a non-Styrofoam event, in keeping with the tribe’s commitment to be environmental stewards. Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, support the event’s green vendors and dispose of trash in the proper receptacle bins.

Live Oak Campground is located at 4650 Highway 154 in Santa Ynez. Admission is free. Parking costs $5. The camping fee is $25. For more information on the pow-wow, call 805.688.7997.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.