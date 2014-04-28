Letter to the Editor: Santa Ynez Chumash Withdrawing Sponsorship of L.A. Clippers

We’ve always been proud supporters of the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the recent statements attributed to the Clippers’ owner have forced us to reconsider our relationship.

We remain supportive of the members of the team, and we wish them the very best going forward.

As a group that has long been marginalized itself, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the Chumash Casino Resort are especially sensitive to maintaining the dignity of all people. We cannot ignore any statement that causes harm or hurts any group.

As a result, we’re withdrawing our sponsorship of the Clippers organization.

Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians