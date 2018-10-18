Thursday, October 18 , 2018, 9:03 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Santa Ynez Coaching Legend Jo Ann Reck Inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2018 | 7:42 a.m.

Jo Ann Reck, one of the most successful high school girls basketball coaches in the state, was inducted into the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Reck coached girls basketball at Santa Ynez High for 31 years. She amassed a record of 579-177, won 19 league championships, made 23 consecutive CIF playoff appearances and won three CIF titles.

Two of her standout players include former UCSB standouts Erin Alexander and Kristi Rohr.

In her acceptance speech, Reck cited former player Jennifer Rasmussen, the current tennis coach at Santa Ynez, as an example of what sports means to women and young girls.

"Jennifer Rasmussen, a center on my state finalist team, my JV coach for 14 years and still head tennis coach at our high school — very successful — with three young kids while teaching full time. She exemplifies what I hope would happen with the females when they got the chance to excel in sports. They are now lawyers, firemen, policemen, teachers, doctors and great moms who coach their kids’ teams."

Reck joins an elite group of five coaches from the Santa Barbara area in the CIF-SS Hall of Fame: Clarence Schutte (Santa Barbara High football and basketball), Sam Cathcart (SBHS football), John Stoney (San Marcos football and golf), Maury Halleck (San Marcos basketball), and Lou Panizzon (Carpinteria football and baseball).

Reck, who also taught English at Santa Ynez, retired in 2007.

"It was a fast 30 years with the young females that I watched become strong women able to hold their own, just as they learned as a team on off the court," she said. "Who could ask for more? It was the best of times."

