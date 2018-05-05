Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
Your Health
Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, Auxiliary Award $15,000 in Scholarships

Winners pursuing careers in health fields

Sharon Lewis, left, and Judy Duffy of the scholarship committee with winners Sophie Monterrosa, Arrianna Martinez, Nicholas Briceno, Megan Elbert, Lilly Lopez; and SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta and Barbara Anderson, SYVCH Auxiliary chair.
Sharon Lewis, left, and Judy Duffy of the scholarship committee with winners Sophie Monterrosa, Arrianna Martinez, Nicholas Briceno, Megan Elbert, Lilly Lopez; and SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta and Barbara Anderson, SYVCH Auxiliary chair. (Courtesy photo)
By Laura Kath for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital | May 5, 2018 | 5:13 p.m.

Each year, the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) Auxiliary offers scholarships to Santa Ynez Valley residents entering or currently in the health or medical-related fields.

A total of $15,000 was presented to five recipients ($3,000 to each) during the annual Thank You Picnic Lunch at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, April 25.

Funds for four of the scholarships came from proceeds of the auxiliary's New to You thrift shop in downtown Solvang. A fifth scholarship award came from the first-time Ann Bertero Scholarship established through the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

All scholarships were selected by the SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship Committee.

Scholarship applicants had to meet the following requirements: have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; have a minimum 3.5 GPA; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.

Bertero’s daughter Lisa Palmer and son-in-law Steve Palmer established the Ann Bertero Scholarship fund with support from their family to honor Bertero’s memory and encourage others to pursue careers in a nursing vocation.

“My mother was a devoted auxiliary volunteer for more than a decade, and a lifetime hospital volunteer in all the communities where she lived," Lisa Palmer said at the lunch event.

"She helped inaugurate and integrate auxiliary volunteers into our local hospital’s emergency department in 2006 and also created a hospital youth volunteer program," she said.

"Ann was the recipient of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Health & Human Services Volunteer of the Year award in 2012. She worked tirelessly until her passing in 2014 to encourage community support for our Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

"Our family is thrilled to be able to award this first scholarship in her memory,” Palmer said.

2018 SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship winners are:

» Lilly Lopez — Lopez is graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. She credits family support as helping her achieve dreams of a health career. She'll attend Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, pursuing a major in nursing with a goal of becoming a licensed nurse practitioner.

» Megan Elbert — Currently attending SBCC's radiology program, Megan is working toward an X-ray license and pursuing training in other imaging modalities including mammography, CT and ultrasound. She credits SYVCH ultrasound technician Linda Rodriguez for being a mentor, encouraging her during her student training at the hospital.

» Sophie Monterrosa —After graduating this month from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Monterrosa will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall and will major in neuroscience. She plans to attend medical school with a goal of becoming a neurologist.

» Arrianna Martinez — Martinez discovered a passion for medicine through her volunteer work in the SYVCH emergency department.

After graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School this month, she will be attending University of Hawaii at Manoa to pursue a degree in nursing with a focus on anesthesiology. Her goal is to earn a nursing certification and degree as a nurse anesthetist.

» Ann Bertero Scholarship Awardee Nicholas Briceno — Briceno, a life-long resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, works in the SYVCH emergency department and is enrolled at Santa Barbara City College where he plans to study nursing.

His goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and continue his career in emergency medicine.

“The Auxiliary provides thousands of hours of invaluable volunteer service each year to our hospital and raises money that allows for these scholarships," said Wende Cappetta, SYVCH vice president.

"On behalf of our entire hospital staff and community, thank you auxiliary members for your generosity,” she said.

Founded in 1962, the SYVCH Auxiliary is an all-volunteer organization providing more than 18,000 service hours annually to the hospital. Volunteers also operate the New to You thrift shop, 1689 Oak St., Solvang, which raises funds for scholarships and supports hospital needs.

“These scholarships are made possible by community support and more than 200 women and men in the auxiliary who volunteer their time, treasure and talent,” said Barbara Anderson, 2018 auxiliary president.

For information about auxiliary membership and volunteering, contact Martine Surey, 686-3971, email [email protected], or visit http://www.cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/volunteer.

— Laura Kath for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

