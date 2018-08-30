Santa Ynez Drops First Girls Golf Match

Santa Ynez lost its first girls golf match of the season, falling to San Luis Obispo, 262-272, on Thursday, at Dairy Creek Golf Course.
Catie Leebrick shot a 48 for SLO to earn medalist honors and Cati Newton was second at 49.
Morgan Blunt was low player for the Pirates (3-1) with a 51.
Santa Ynez
Morgan Blunt 51
Erinn Callaghan 53
Marina Vengel 55
Caelyn Linane 59
Olivia Cortopassi 54
Ali Swanitz 65
SLO
Sophia Silacci 57
Cati Newlon 49
Ellery Yasumoto 56
Angelina Nash 52
Catie Leebrick 48 -- Medalist
Lilah May 63