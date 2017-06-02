Santa Ynez Falls Short in CIF Division 7 Softball Final, 7-4

Softball

Village Christian belted three home runs and rallied to beat Santa Ynez, 7-4, in the CIF-SS Division 7 softball championship game on Friday at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

The Pirates scored two runs in the first and second innings and led 4-3 after four. But Village Christian took a 5-4 lead in the fifth when freshman Mackenzie Hofman belted a two-run homer. She drove in freshman Ally Melgar, who doubled.

The Crusaders added two more runs in the sixth. Katie Ross and freshman Bella Orozco singled and eventually scored on sacrifice flies by Ella Benward and Carley Gay.

"They have some huge hitters," said Santa Ynez coach Denicia Gills. "At the end of the day, the home run that did us in was No. 12, hitting a pitch that was just a couple of inches off the ground."

Maggie Usher doubled to score freshman Jacqueline Castenada and senior Anastazia Garcia singled home Usher to get Santa Ynez (20-8) off to a great start in the first inning.

But Village Christian (20-10) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer by freshman Kaylani Miller and a solo blast by Melgar.

The Pirates capitalized on Village Christian miscues to tally two runs in the second. Garcia reached on an error, moved to third on a single by Nicole Atiles and scored on an illegal pitch. Garcia came around to score when the Crusaders misplayed a ball hit by freshman Vega Yesenia. Castaneda singled, putting runners at second and first. Usher came up and hit a ball to the fence in left, but it was caught by Olivia Wilson.

Santa Ynez, which had only one senior in its lineup, stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth sixth and seventh innings. The Pirates collected nine hits in the game and Village Christian had 10.

Sabrina Harridge went 2-for-2, Atiles 2-3, Castenada 2-4 and Usher 2-4 for SantaYnez.

Gills is excited to take such a young team to the first CIF Final in school history.

"People know our name now," she said. "We're telling all the freshmen and all the other girls to expect to be here next year because we want to do this again."