Santa Ynez Finishes Final Los Padres League Campaign as Champion

Water Polo

Santa Ynez took the drama out of the last Los Padres League boys water polo tournament early, roaring out to a 5-0 in the first period en route to a 14-3 victory over Cabrillo on Thursday at Santa Maria High

Henry Allen scored back-to-back goals to get the Pirates rolling and they never looked back.

Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc will be moving to the Channel League next season as the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo area schools elected to join the CIF Central Section.

The Pirates made sure they ended their final LPL season with a title.

Allen Clarke made it 6-0 at 6:22 of the second period before Cabrillo got on the board.

Santa Ynez led 8-3 at halftime.

Keller Haws led a balanced scoring attack for the Pirates with four goals, Allen, and Connor Hiatt each scored three goals and Clarke added two.

Goalie Tristan Durbiano made six saves and had three steals.

Santa Ynez fell out of the Division 4 top 10 in the last CIF-SS rankings. The Pirates will learn their playoff draw on Saturday.