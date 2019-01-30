Santa Ynez Girls Beat Dos Pueblos to Take 2nd in Channel League

Girls Basketball

Santa Ynez raced out to a 20-11 first quarter lead and beat Dos Pueblos 48-28 in a Channel League girls basketball game on Wednesday night.

The Pirates (14-12 overall) finished second in their first year in the Channel League at 7-3

Dos Pueblos, a team comprised mainly of freshmen and sophomores, finished 1-9 in league and 10-13 overall.

"This was a disapointing way to end the season," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "However, we are returning our first seven players and are looking forward to getting better."