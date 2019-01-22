Santa Ynez Girls Blank San Marcos

Girls Soccer

First-place Santa Ynez scored on a breakaway in the first half and added two second-half goals to beat San Marcos 3-0 in a Channel League girls soccer match on Tuesday at Santa Ynez.

The Pirates improve to 4-0-3 in league play while San Marcos falls to 0-4-2.

San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo said the goalkeeping of Ami Hammond kept Santa Ynez from running away with the game in the first half.

San Marcos created some scoring opportunities in the second half but couldn’t come up with a finishing touch.

Santa Ynez made it 2-0 on the converted penalty kick, and the Pirates scored their third goal late in the second half.

“We are definitely in a scoring drought,” Sotelo said. “The girls have the heart, the will and tenacity, but we have to finish to be able to win some games."

San Marcos hosts Cabrillo on Thursday at 5 p.m. while Santa Ynez has a big game against Dos Pueblos on Friday at 6 p.m. at San Marcos.