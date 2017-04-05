Santa Ynez Girls, Foothill Tech Boys Win Meet at Carpinteria

Track & Field

Ashley von Tillow won the 300 and 100 hurdles to lead the Santa Ynez girls to victory in a three-team track & field meet at Carpinteria on Wednesday. The Pirates scored 59 points, Carpinteria was second with 49 and Foothill Tech followed with 28 points.

Foothill Tech won the boys competition with 55 points, followed by Carpinteria (49) and Santa Ynez (38).

Giulio Giordani of the Pirates went 14-0 to capture the pole vault.

For Carpinteria, Daniel Burquez tuned up for the Arcadia Invitational by going 41-11.75 in the triple jump. Terrell Richardson won the 300 hurdles (50.49) and Vinnie Gonzalez was first in the 100 (11.94).

On the girls side, Aly Springer ran the 100 for the first time and won in 13.04, Mikela Keefer ran 5:43.41 to take the 1600 and Chloe Singer won the high jump at 4-4.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.