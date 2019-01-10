Santa Ynez Girls Soccer Blanks Santa Barbara, 2-0

Girls Soccer

Santa Ynez scored with 30 seconds left in the first half and added a second goal in the 66th minute to beat Santa Barbara High, 2-0 in a Channel League girls soccer game on Thursday at Pirate Field.

Thanks to solid goalkeeping by Santa Barbara's Carolina Koceman and Brookelyn Fletcher of Santa Ynez, the game remained scoreless in the first half until Rozlin Kristoffersen delivered for the Pirates.

She broke out of pack of players and ripped a shot past Koceman.

Earlier in the half, Fletcher denied Lauren Garnet of the Dons on a free kick.

Santa Ynez made it 2-0 in the 66th minute when Jazz Feeley looped a free kick into the net.

Santa Barbara falls to 4-10-2 and 1-3 in league play. Santa Ynez is 6-7-2, 3-0-1.