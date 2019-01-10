Santa Ynez Girls Stun Santa Barbara, 62-60

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team suffered its second straight Channel League loss, falling to Santa Ynez, 62-60, on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons couldn’t shake a fired-up Pirates team in their first league meeting. They led 18-15 after the first quarter and 39-33 at halftime.

It was 52-49 after three quarters and Santa Ynez won the fourth quarter 13-8 to pull out the stunning win.

“We really struggled with the Santa Ynez drive and their offensive rebounds,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “It’s the exact same things Lompoc hurt us with, so I think teams kind of have us figured out.”

The Pirates grabbed 18 rebounds on the offensive boards.

Madison Holbrook hauled in six offensive rebounds and scored 14 points to lead the Pirates, who are now 3-1 in Channel League. Grace Padilla had five offensive boards and scored 11 points, Lita Wright had 10 points and Malia Loos made three three-pointers for nine points.

Santa Barbara was led by Athena Saragoza with 20 points, Caia Trimble had 16 and Maddie Miller added 10. Maya Banks was the Dons’ leading rebounder with 18.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against St. Bonaventure at Pacifica High in Oxnard