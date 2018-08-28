Santa Ynez Girls Tennis Blanks Pioneer Valley

Tennis

Santa Ynez played under the NCAA scoring format against Pioneer Valley and won 7-0 in a non-league girls tennis match on Tuesday.

The Pirates won six singles matches and took the doubles point by sweeping three sets.

"It was nice having six singles matches going at one time," Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen said.

The team of Sophia Curti and Emmy Withrow, and Isabella Curti and Ella Quinney each won their pro set 8-0. Tristan Bunderson and Alexa Yacoub won 8-6.

In singles Bunderson outlasted Melanie Narauad 7-6, 11-9 at No. 1, while Yacoub, Clara Newton, McKenna Olsen, Emmy Withrow and Sophia Curti all won their sets handily.

Santa Ynez (3-0) hosts Morro Bay on Wednesday.

