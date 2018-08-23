Santa Ynez Girls Tennis Storms Back to Beat Orcutt Academy

Tennis

Santa Ynez overcome a 4-2 deficit in the first round of sets, winning 11 of the next 12 en route to a 13-5 girls tennis win over Orcutt Academy on Thursday.

The Pirates went on to sweep the second round of sets, with Sophia Curt getting a win at No. 1 singles.

No. 1 Claire Collison returned in the third round and won 6-1, giving her a 2-0 record on the day. She won her first set 6-3.

The Pirates’ No.1 doubles team of Lauren Thorburn and Lexi Hemming rebounded from a first-set loss and took their next two sets 6-1, 6-0.

Santa Ynez went 3-0 at No. 3 doubles. Subs Isabella Curti and Ella Christianson won the first set 6-1 and the team of Clara Newton and McKenna Olsen took the next two sets, 6-0, 7-6.

The Pirates are 2-0 on the season.