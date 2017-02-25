Santa Ynez Goes Double OT to Win First CIF Water Polo Title

Water Polo

Emily Cunningham scored the go-ahead goal in the second overtime period and Santa Ynez Valley High School played outstanding defense as the Pirates defeated Diamond Bar High, 8-6, to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls title on Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Santa Ynez rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the second period.

Shannon Connolly scored with 1:46 left in the period to make it 6-4 at halftime.

In the third period, the Pirates got goals from Teghan Miller and Annie Ackert to tie the score, 6-6.

They then stepped up on defense, shutting down Diamond Bar for the seven minutes of the period and the rest of the game.

