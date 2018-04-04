Santa Ynez Golf Steals Win Over Orcutt Academy

The Santa Ynez girls golf team narrowly managed to defeat Orcutt Academy in a non-league matchup at Rancho Maria Golf Course on Thursday 238-245.
Santa Ynez's Erinn Callaghan took home medalist honors with a 42 on the par-35 front nine, while Orcutt's Ashley McClung posted a 43 for the day's second best score.
Gracie Church posted a 45 for Santa Ynez to tie with Orcutt's Kari Lundberg for third best score of the day.
Scores:
Santa Ynez: 238
Hannah Gechter 52
Gracie Church 45
Erinn Callaghan 42 (Medalist)
Jordan Hartley 57
Madison Johnston 51
Olivia Cortopassi 48
Orcutt Academy: 245
Kari Lundberg 45
Madi Birch 49
Ashley McClung 43
Taylor Heath 60
Jainee Silva 77
Rochelle McClung 48
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.