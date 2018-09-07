Santa Ynez Golfers Beat Orcutt Academy in Final League Tune-up

Santa Ynez won its fifth girls golf match of the season, beating Orcutt Academy, 261-305, on Thursday at the Alisal River Course.
Erinn Callaghan of the Pirates shot a 47 in windy conditions to earn medalist honors.
"She started and finished the match well with a handful of pars and a birdie," said coach Ashley Coelho.
Marina Vengel was second for Santa Ynez with a 49.
"It was great to see a lot of my athletes getting pars today in the windy conditions," said Coelho.
Santa Ynez (5-1) will play its first Channel League match on Tuesday against Dos Pueblos at the River Course.