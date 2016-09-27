Santa Ynez Golfers Defeat Santa Maria

Caroline Clarke and Gracie Church shared medalist honors, leading Santa Ynez to a 269-329 girls golf victory over Santa Maria in hot weather conditions Tuesday in Santa Maria.
"The girls pushed through some tough hot conditions and played well as a team," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho.
Clark and Church each shot 50 for the Pirates on the front nine at Santa Maria Country Club.
Santa Maria 329
Marlene Reyes 63
Maritza Reyes 65
Carmen Salinas 67
Yosleen Lopez 69
Briana Nunez 65
Anahy Torres 72
Santa Ynez 269
Caroline Clarke 50
Alex Sczudlo 58
Eva Hennessee 51
Gracie Church 50
Hannah Gechter 60
Gabrielle Sczudlo 63