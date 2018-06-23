Santa Ynez Golfers Lower Their Scores in Loss to San Luis Obispo

Four Santa Ynez golfers shot personal bests in a non-league loss against San Luis Obispo on Tuesday at Dairy Creek. The Pirates lost the match 234-252.
Gracie Church shot a 45 to lead Santa Ynez (0-2-1).
Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo was the match medalist with a 5-over 40 on the front nine.
San Luis Obispo 234
Isabel Carpenter: 40 (medalist)
Emily Lemiere 52
Cati Newton 41
Ella Udlock 52
Penny Kibbe 60
Violet Udlock 49
Santa Ynez 252
Gracie Church: 45 (Personal Best)
Olivia Cortopassi 51 (Personal Best)
Erinn Callaghan 51
Morgan Blunt 56 (Personal Best)
Jordan Hartley (Personal Best)
Hannah Gechter 54