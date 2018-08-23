Friday, August 24 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports:
Santa Ynez Golfers Win Battle of Pirates Against Morro Bay

Santa Ynez girls golf team Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez girls golf team celebrates winning the Pirate Bobblehead Doll Trophy by beating Morro Bay. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | August 23, 2018 | 7:09 p.m.

Morgan Blunt shot a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead the Santa Ynez girls golf team to a 243-291 victory over Morro Bay in the Battle of the Pirates at Morro Bay Golf Club.

For winning the dual match between schools with the same nickname, Santa Ynez was awarded the Pirate Bobblehead Doll Trophy.

Blunt finished two strokes ahead of teammates Marina Vengel and Erinn Callaghan. Olivia Cortopassi scored a 50 and Caelyn Linane shot a 54.

Abbie Burrus was low for Morro Bay at 49.

Santa Ynez is 3-0 on the season. It hosts the Pirate Invitational on Monday.

