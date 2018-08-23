Santa Ynez Golfers Win Battle of Pirates Against Morro Bay

Golf

Morgan Blunt shot a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead the Santa Ynez girls golf team to a 243-291 victory over Morro Bay in the Battle of the Pirates at Morro Bay Golf Club.

For winning the dual match between schools with the same nickname, Santa Ynez was awarded the Pirate Bobblehead Doll Trophy.

Blunt finished two strokes ahead of teammates Marina Vengel and Erinn Callaghan. Olivia Cortopassi scored a 50 and Caelyn Linane shot a 54.

Abbie Burrus was low for Morro Bay at 49.

Santa Ynez is 3-0 on the season. It hosts the Pirate Invitational on Monday.

