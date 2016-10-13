Santa Ynez Halloween Street Faire a Treat

Spooky costumes meet the dress code for the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce's Fourth Annual Santa Ynez Halloween Street Faire from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
This year’s festivities have been expanded to include free pony rides, obstacle course, tricycle race course, bounce houses, games and free live entertainment by the Agin Brothers & Territorial Law Band.
A costume contest for all ages and for pets will be start at 6 p.m., and lots of trick-or-treat candy, toys and surprises will be provided by the Chamber and local merchants. Food will be for sale by the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge #2640.
For more information, call Nicole Pena, 350-0501, or email her at [email protected]; or call Joan Reden, 895-3853 or email her at [email protected]
— Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.