Santa Ynez Halloween Street Faire a Treat

For more information, call Nicole Pena, 350-0501, or email her at [email protected] ; or call Joan Reden, 895-3853 or email her at [email protected]

A costume contest for all ages and for pets will be start at 6 p.m., and lots of trick-or-treat candy, toys and surprises will be provided by the Chamber and local merchants. Food will be for sale by the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge #2640.

This year’s festivities have been expanded to include free pony rides, obstacle course, tricycle race course, bounce houses, games and free live entertainment by the Agin Brothers & Territorial Law Band.

