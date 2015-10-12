Santa Ynez Halloween Street Faire to Include Fright, Fun and Food

Advice

The Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce will present its Third Annual Santa Ynez Halloween Street Faire Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4–8 p.m.

This year’s festivities have been expanded to include free pony rides, an obstacle course, tricycle race course, several bounce houses, free games and free live entertainment by the Agin Brothers Territorial Law Band.

A costume contest for all ages and for pets will be held starting at 6 p.m., and lots of trick-or-treat candy, toys and surprises will be provided by the Chamber and local merchants at the event. Food will be provided by the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge #2640.

In addition to the Street Faire, the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will be presenting the Third Annual Scarecrow Village.

Dress up in your spookiest outfit and join us for Halloween fun for all ages! For more information, call Chris McClurg at 805.688.8289 or email her at [email protected].

