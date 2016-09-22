Santa Ynez High Eeks out Golf Win Against Nipomo

The Santa Ynez girls golf team managed a tight win Thursday against a Nipomo High team that gave them all they had.
Nipomo's Brook Cuzick shot a stellar 39 on the 9 hole, par-35 Monarch Dunes Golf Course to take home medalist honors. Unfortunately, her team couldn't complete the win.
Santa Ynez played consistently, with each golfer shooting below a 60. Alex Sczudlo and Gracie Church both shot a 49 for the Pirates best rounds.
"Gracie tied her personal best, and Alex set a new personal best today," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "It was great to play the back 9 at Monarch because it is very challenging and really pushed the girls to fight for every stroke."
Santa Ynez improved to 4-3 on the season and 2-0 in league play and next faces Santa Maria, Tuesday at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Santa Ynez: 268
Eva Hennessee 59
Alex Sczudlo 49
Caroline Clarke 57
Gracie Church 49
Shilah Lizor 56
Erinn Callaghan 57
Nipomo: 275
Brook Cuzick 39 individual medalist
Cara Frank 60
Brooke 53
Beyoncé 62
Kara Mitchell 67
Chelsea M 61
