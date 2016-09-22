Santa Ynez High Eeks out Golf Win Against Nipomo

Golf

The Santa Ynez girls golf team managed a tight win Thursday against a Nipomo High team that gave them all they had.

Nipomo's Brook Cuzick shot a stellar 39 on the 9 hole, par-35 Monarch Dunes Golf Course to take home medalist honors. Unfortunately, her team couldn't complete the win.

Santa Ynez played consistently, with each golfer shooting below a 60. Alex Sczudlo and Gracie Church both shot a 49 for the Pirates best rounds.

"Gracie tied her personal best, and Alex set a new personal best today," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "It was great to play the back 9 at Monarch because it is very challenging and really pushed the girls to fight for every stroke."

Santa Ynez improved to 4-3 on the season and 2-0 in league play and next faces Santa Maria, Tuesday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Santa Ynez: 268

Eva Hennessee 59

Alex Sczudlo 49

Caroline Clarke 57

Gracie Church 49

Shilah Lizor 56

Erinn Callaghan 57

Nipomo: 275

Brook Cuzick 39 individual medalist

Cara Frank 60

Brooke 53

Beyoncé 62

Kara Mitchell 67

Chelsea M 61

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .