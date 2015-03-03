Santa Ynez High Robotics Team Kicks Off Second Season, Earns Invitation to World Championships

Robotics Team 5136, the Mechapirates from Santa Ynez High School, kicked off its sophomore season at the FIRST Robotics Inland Empire Regional in Palm Desert, competing in the finals of the 38-team competition.

In addition to finishing on the second-place alliance team, the Mechapirates received a Wildcard award, earning an invitation to the FIRST Robotics World Championships held in St. Louis, Mo., in late April.

“We could not be more pleased with the team’s performance at this event, with a much more complicated robot in a much more complicated game than Recycle Rush in the 2014 season," said Gretchen Smith, teacher adviser for the team. "We had a rough start to the competition, but I’m very proud of our students and the mentors for overcoming some adversity this weekend. We are particularly fortunate to have been selected by great alliance partners in Team 3520 (Kennedy in Sacramento) and Team 3764 (Code Orange from Irvine).”

FIRST Robotics introduced the new competition, Recycle Rush, in January in which participating teams had 45 days to design, engineer and program their robot by Feb. 17 to comply with program specifications. Recycle Rush requires the team’s robot to move and stack totes, recycle bins and litter (pool noodles) on a playing field comprised of two teams of three robots each. Teams garner points for stacking totes vertically, with more points earned for higher stacks, and double points for stacking recycle trash bins on top of the totes.

Burt Ribet, the drive team mentor, was especially impressed with the students’ skills in overcoming challenges this weekend.

“We lost a driver due to a sudden illness, and our robot suffered some serious damage during the competition," Ribet said, "but our team proved themselves, with our alternates stepping into lead roles and our mechanics team creatively fixing our robot during the pit time to contribute to our alliance’s successful performance.”

The “pit” is where the robot is worked on between robot matches, much like a pit is used in auto racing.

AnnaHelen Weber, student president of the team, said she couldn’t believe the ups and downs they experienced over the weekend.

“We thought we had challenges last year as a rookie team going to the championships, but trying to meet those expectations again this year has been harder than we thought," she said. "The game this year requires so many more motors, robot movements and a lot more contribution from our team members. I think we proved that we have a good thing going in our new robot program. We are so excited about our invitation to Worlds again!”

The team this year is comprised of 18 students, focused on engineering design, mechanical engineering, software programming, fundraising and business management.

The student team is led by elected officers Weber, Lance Pater, Parker Grand, Robyn Ribet, Eric Wittmann, Eric Moniot and AJ Slobig. Other team members take on key mechanical roles such as Pit Boss, Scotty and Captain Recharge.

Attending the First Robotics World Championships was not a goal the team had set this year, according to first-year driver Axel Celis.

“We just focused on building a reliable robot and doing the basics well — just picking and stacking totes," Celis said. "It feels so good to know that our late nights and driving practice paid off with this invitation to the Worlds in St. Louis.”

In addition to Smith as the teacher advisor, the Mechapirates have amazing and committed “mentors,” including Ribet, Marvin Goodwin, Kevin Sparkman, Ehren Van Schmus, Dick Ratliff, Jim Wittmann, Warn Burt Andy Weber, Celi Ribet, Donna Davidson, Jean Wittmann and Shelley Grand.

The Mechapirates are planning to participate in another First Robotics tournament in Ventura on March 27-28, in addition to hopefully making the trip to St. Louis.

“We are so excited about our team’s selection to St. Louis, although we didn’t have that in our budget," Smith said. "Given the obstacles we overcame this weekend, I’m sure we’ll find the support to help our team travel to the Worlds. We’re just like the ‘little engine that could,' I think I can, I think I can … And we will.”

For more information on the Mechapirates and to provide any support to the team, please click here. The team is also supported by the Community Robotics Learning Foundation in Santa Ynez, a nonprofit umbrella organization to promote STEM learning in all of the Santa Ynez Valley. Click here for more information.