Santa Ynez High School Cancels Friday Classes After Power Failure

Advice

After a transformer failure near the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Scott Cory canceled classes for Friday.

The repairs couldn't be finished by 8 a.m. Friday, and the school couldn't open without fire and safety systems, and lights, the school said in a brief statement on its website.

It also means the air conditioning wouldn't work, and the National Weather Service predicts highs near 98 degrees for Friday, but temperatures falling to around 83 by Monday.

School officials encouraged others to spread the word through social media and other means, and the Santa Ynez High School PTSA posted a message on its Facebook page to help notify families.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.