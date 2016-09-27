Santa Ynez High Victorious in the Heat

Gracie Church and Caroline Clark both shot 50's for the Santa Ynez girls golf team on a hot Tuesday in Santa Maria to lead the Pirates over Santa Maria High in a league matchup.
Santa Ynez's Eva Hennessee shot a 51 rounding out the top three scores of the day.
"The girls pushed through some tough hot conditions," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "They played well today as a team."
Santa Maria was led by Marlene Reyes' 63.
Santa Maria: 329
Marlene Reyes 63
Maritza Reyes 65
Carmen Salinas 67
Yosleen Lopez 69
Briana Nunez 65
Anahy Torres 72
Santa Ynez: 269
Caroline Clarke 50
Alex Sczudlo 58
Eva Hennessee 51
Gracie Church 50
Hannah Gechter 60
Gabrielle Sczudlo 63
