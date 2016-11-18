Santa Ynez High’s Hannah Rogers Signs With TCU

Beach Volleyball

Santa Ynez High volleyball standout Hannah Rogers signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play beach volleyball at Texas Christian University.

Hannah just completed her indoor volleyball career at Santa Ynez. She helped the Pirates win the Los Padres League, advance to the Division 6 semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and play in the CIF State Tournament.

On the beach, she is a "AAA-rated" doubles player in the California Beach Volleyball Association.

TCU completed its second year in women's beach volleyball in 2016 and posted an 18-7 record. The Horned Frogs recently hired former Florida State assistant Hector Gutierrez to be their head coach.

Hannah is the daughter of Melissa and Todd Rogers. Todd Rogers won a gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing China and is one of the sports all-time great players.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.