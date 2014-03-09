Santa Ynez High’s MechaPirates Earn Trip to FIRST World Robotics Championship

Student engineers at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School earned the All-Star Award at the FIRST Robotics Central Valley Regionals in Madera over the weekend — the first major milestone for the rookie robotics team.

Even more imporant, the award means the 17 members of the MechaPirates will get an invitation to next month’s FIRST World Championship in St. Louis.

The Central Valley Regional competition drew teams from throughout California and as far away as Hawaii and Idaho. The competition was held Friday through Sunday at Madera South High School.

The winning schools advance to the FIRST World Championship, which will be held April 23-26 at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis.

Click here for more information on the MechaPirates. Click here to make an online donation.

Sponsors of the MechaPirates include Limotta IT, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, Chevron, Corner Capital Partners LLC, Marvin Goodwin Construction, Pacific Advanced Technology, Lori Plater, Rotary Club of Los Olivos, Solvang Rotary Club and Jim Wittmann.

— Andy Weber is a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School parent.