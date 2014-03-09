Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez High’s MechaPirates Earn Trip to FIRST World Robotics Championship

By Andy Weber for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School MechaPirates | March 9, 2014 | 11:59 p.m.

Student engineers at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School earned the All-Star Award at the FIRST Robotics Central Valley Regionals in Madera over the weekend — the first major milestone for the rookie robotics team.

Even more imporant, the award means the 17 members of the MechaPirates will get an invitation to next month’s FIRST World Championship in St. Louis.

The Central Valley Regional competition drew teams from throughout California and as far away as Hawaii and Idaho. The competition was held Friday through Sunday at Madera South High School.

The winning schools advance to the FIRST World Championship, which will be held April 23-26 at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis.

Click here for more information on the MechaPirates. Click here to make an online donation.

Sponsors of the MechaPirates include Limotta IT, Santa Ynez Valley FoundationSanta Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, Chevron, Corner Capital Partners LLC, Marvin Goodwin Construction, Pacific Advanced Technology, Lori Plater, Rotary Club of Los Olivos, Solvang Rotary Club and Jim Wittmann.

— Andy Weber is a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School parent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 