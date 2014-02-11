Santa Ynez Hospital Auxiliary Offering Scholarships for Students Pursuing Health Careers

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships each year to high school graduates or to seniors from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Midland School and Dunn School who wish to pursue careers in a health- or medical-related field.

Three scholarships, each for $3,000, were awarded in 2013.

The auxiliary is pleased to announce that applications for 2014 scholarships are now being accepted through March 14.

The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be found on the Cottage Health System website by clicking here. Click on the “Our Hospitals” tab and select “Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.” Santa Ynez Valley Union High School seniors must obtain a separate, specialized scholarship application directly from the high school by calling 805.688.6487 x3208.

All scholarship applicants must be high school seniors or high school graduates, have good scholastic standing, planning careers in the health or medical-related fields, and have acceptance from the accredited school of their choice. Applications received after March 14 will not be accepted.

Scholarship winners will be contacted in April and will be invited to attend and accept their scholarship check at the annual SYVCH Auxiliary Thank You Picnic on April 30.

Wende Cappetta, vice president of SYVCH, said, “The Hospital Auxiliary raises every single cent for these scholarships through their incredible volunteer efforts. I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our auxiliary, which has served the hospital and our community at large for over 50 years.”

Founded in 1962, the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary is an all-volunteer organization providing more than 18,000 service hours annually to the facility. The auxiliary operates the New to You Shop at 1689 Oak St. in Solvang, and more than 210 volunteers sponsor and participate in numerous fundraising events supporting the hospital’s mission of medical excellence close to home.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary.