Vincent Armenta Re-elected Chairman of Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Business Committee

Vincent Armenta will serve his ninth consecutive term as chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Business Committee following his recent re-election to the highest post in the tribe’s government.

Joining Chairman Armenta on the new board will be Kenneth Kahn, Gary Pace Maxine Littlejohn and Mike Lopez. The board appointed Kahn as the vice chair while Pace will serve as secretary/treasurer.

“I’m honored to serve as tribal chairman, and I’m proud of the achievements our leadership team and tribe have accomplished over the past 15-plus years,” Chairman Armenta said. “And with a new board in place, I’m looking forward to the fresh perspectives our Business Committee members will bring to the table during this significant time in our tribe’s history.”

Former vice chair Richard Gomez and one-time chairman David Dominguez had served alongside Chairman Armenta, Kahn and Pace as a cohesive leadership team since 2005. Throughout that 10-year span, the Business Committee guided the tribe through an unprecedented period of growth and economic success.

Gomez, who had completed his ninth two-year term on the board, and Dominguez, whose experience in tribal gaming and tribal leadership dates back to the early 1990s, chose to step away from tribal politics and focus on family life.

Incumbents Kahn and Pace were re-elected to their seventh and sixth consecutive two-year terms, respectively, as Business Committee members while Maxine Littlejohn, who served on the board from 2000-2004, and Mike Lopez, who was most recently chairman of the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission, filled the vacancies created by Gomez and Dominguez.

Tribal members nominated candidates for tribal chairman and the Business Committee in the tribe's monthly general council meeting in February. Ballots were mailed to eligible voting tribal members and members were also given the option of voting in person on Feb. 27 at the Tribal Hall.

The tribe's chairman and Business Committee are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe, while providing for the economic well-being of its members.

In addition to owning and operating the Chumash Casino Resort on the tribe's reservation, the tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang and two gas stations in Santa Ynez. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,700 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.