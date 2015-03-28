Santa Ynez Jazz Band Holding Sunday Fundraiser for Family of Crash Victim Carina Velazquez

The Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band will perform Sunday at Solvang Park to raise funds for the family of Carina Velazquez, a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School freshman ​who was struck and killed Thursday evening as she was crossing Highway 246.

The band will accept donations of all sizes while performing the 1 p.m. concert, which was announced Saturday. Solvang Park is located at Mission Drive and First Street.

Organizers of the performance say all proceeds will go to the Velazquez family to help with funeral expenses.

Carina’s younger brother is a member of the band.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Carina was walking home from a school activity when she was struck by a Chrysler minivan at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 246, west of Refugio Road near the campus.

Transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, she died hours later with her family by her side. Her death came the day before her 16th birthday.

The cause of the crash remains under CHP investigation, but authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors. No charges have been filed against the minivan’s driver, who was identified as Greta Garofallou, 83, of Lompoc.​

Click here to make an online donation to help the family with expenses via a Go Fund Me fundraising page.

