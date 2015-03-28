Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Ynez Jazz Band Holding Sunday Fundraiser for Family of Crash Victim Carina Velazquez

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 28, 2015 | 10:17 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band will perform Sunday at Solvang Park to raise funds for the family of Carina Velazquez, a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School freshman ​who was struck and killed Thursday evening as she was crossing Highway 246.

The band will accept donations of all sizes while performing the 1 p.m. concert, which was announced Saturday. Solvang Park is located at Mission Drive and First Street.

Organizers of the performance say all proceeds will go to the Velazquez family to help with funeral expenses.

Carina’s younger brother is a member of the band.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Carina was walking home from a school activity when she was struck by a Chrysler minivan at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 246, west of Refugio Road near the campus.

Transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, she died hours later with her family by her side. Her death came the day before her 16th birthday.

The cause of the crash remains under CHP investigation, but authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors. No charges have been filed against the minivan’s driver, who was identified as Greta Garofallou, 83, of Lompoc.​

Click here to make an online donation to help the family with expenses via a Go Fund Me fundraising page.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 