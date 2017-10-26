Santa Ynez Valley Landowner Asks Court To Halt Santa Barbara County, Chumash Camp 4 Agreement

A landowner near the Camp 4 Santa Ynez Valley property filed a lawsuit this week to stop Santa Barbara County from entering into an agreement with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians regarding development of the land.

Attorney Barry Cappello, representing the Crawford family's San Lucas Ranch LLC, announced the filing Wednesday, listing the county, the Board of Supervisors and individual members as defendants and seeking a temporary restraining order.

Superior Court Judge Donna Geck denied the plaintiffs' application for a temporary restraining order during a Thursday morning hearing.

“This means that the Board of Supervisors retains its full discretion to receive public comment and then consider and act on the proposed Memorandum of Agreement at the public hearing on Oct. 31,” County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said.

But Cappello said the judge ruled it was premature, and told the plaintiffs to give the Board of Supervisors time to contemplate the objection.

Cappello added they will go back for a temporary restraining order "next week, or if and once" the board votes to sign the agreement with the tribe.

The lawsuit filed this week sought to stop the county from “destroying the Santa Ynez Valley” and questions if county leaders legally can enter into the pact or whether it would violate the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan adopted in 2009.

Camp 4 refers to 1,400 acres of now agricultural property near the intersection of highways 154 and 246. Acquired by the Chumash in 2010, the site has been at the heart of recent disputes regarding land use, tribal sovereign immunity and financial matters.

The county and tribal leaders recently announced they had reached an agreement for development on the site, to have 143 one-acre residential lots developed on 194 acres, and a tribal hall on the land. No gaming is allowed on Camp 4 land.

Under the agreement, the county would dismiss its lawsuit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding fee-to-trust transfer of the land.

The county would also encourage Congress to pass a bill that would effectively end other lawsuits challenging the transfer of the land, Cappello said.

The pact also calls for the Chumash to pay the county $178,000 annually, although critics have contended the money won’t cover the likely community impacts caused by the development.

After earlier delaying action on the matter, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve the agreement at Tuesday’s meeting.

The lawsuit claims that development on Camp 4 will threaten environmental resources that the San Lucas Ranch has sought to protect, such as vernal pool fairy shrimp, steelhead trout, red-legged frogs and other protected species.

Before coming to an agreement on the pact, county leaders previously maintained the Camp 4 plan would adversely impacts land use, regulatory requirements, and public health and safety concerns, the claim contended.

“The Development does not comply with the Community Plan because, for instance, it does not protect agricultural land, it expands urban development and allows urban development to encroach on agricultural land, it spoils the valley's character, it ignores resource adequacy requirements, and it is not a legally enforceable agreement that encourages compatibility with the community and mitigates environmental and financial impacts to the county,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit contended the pact was not “a satisfactory legally enforceable agreement” and claims the annual payments to the county would not be sufficient to cover likely financial impacts from development on the land.

The complaint asks a judge to rule that the county lacked authority to enter into the pact, order defendants not to vote on the agreement, and plaintiffs seek attorneys' fees, legal costs and other relief.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.