Santa Ynez Literacy Coach Lori Henning to Teach Reading Remediation Class, Cafe Seuss

Education

Is your child tired of or losing motivation in school, cringing at the mention of reading or having trouble understanding what he or she has read? Are they a good reader who cannot remember what they read?

Founded by Santa Ynez Valley native and teacher Lori Henning whose passion is helping students reach their potential, A Step Beyond is a new intensive reading remediation service in the Santa Ynez Valley that empowers all who have previously felt they couldn’t read well to confidently navigate the written word.

Henning is offering an introductory event, Cafe Seuss, for K–3 students to engage in literacy games while enjoying a healthy snack and meeting Valley students their age.

Cafe Seuss will take place from 3:30–5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Network SYV, located at 3669 Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez. In Dr. Seuss fashion, kids are invited to wear a silly hat and have a blast playing with words.

“Our reading ability affects so many facets of our life, from willingness to learn and pursue passions, our self-esteem and reaching for the job we want," Henning said. "Beyond just reading for pleasure and learning, it is essential for navigating everyday tasks such as understanding mail, menus, signs, posters, schedules and more. Reading skills are critical.”

Henning has taught reading remediation for the past seven years and worked as a tutor for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. She taught fourth grade and English to non-native speakers and has worked with private clients.

“Lori is a kind, efficient, creative, dedicated and effective reading teacher; my son enjoyed working with her very much. I would highly recommend her,” said Allie Andersen, a local parent.

Having worked among many talented and effective teachers, Henning realized there are limits to what can be provided in the schools. Witnessing the negative effects a limited reading ability has not only on kids’ academic success but their peer relations, motivation and self esteem inspired Henning to look beyond the training she received as a credentialed teacher.

After being trained in several reading programs, including Lindamood-Bell’s Seeing Stars, LiPS and Visualizing and Verbalizing, Henning knew there was more potential than she realized for effective reading remediation and decided to start her own business.

“These students don’t have to suffer. Through individual, science based assessments used to target specific areas of processing difficulty and intensive individualized remediation, it is possible to help them reach success,” Henning said.

Henning opened her practice where she can work with students one-on-one, provide assessments beyond those offered at school and target specific areas of deficit, in order to help students be successful and become aware of their self worth.

“Not all students learn the same way, and not all brains develop the same way, and for this reason, we need to find out what works and what needs work. We can do that with the right assessments and targeted remediation,” Henning said.

Henning holds a bachelor's degree from College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, as well as a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential and Master of Education from UC Santa Barbara.

“I am excited to receive more training in this field. New brain research is always occurring and I know that targeted help will change lives,” Henning said.

Call 805.403.5574 for a complimentary consultation or email [email protected] or A Step Beyond's Facebook page for more information.

— Raiza Giorgi represents A Step Beyond.