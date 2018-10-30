Santa Ynez Loses in CIF Water Polo Opener

Water Polo

Santa Ynez couldn't beat Glendale Hoover goalie in the third quarter, and the Pirates fell 17-12 in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo playoffs on Tuesday in Glendale.

After the Pirates scored eight against Henry Pruett in the first half, he shut them out in the quarter, enabling the Tornadoes to pull away.

Pruett made nine saves in the third period and finished the game with 13.

Hoover scored only once in the third period to lead 12-8. It expanded the lead to 16-10 with three minutes to play in the fourth period.