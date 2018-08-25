Santa Ynez Makes 2 First-Quarter TDS Hold Up Against Carpinteria

Football

Carpinteria broke a scoreless streak against Santa Ynez in football Friday night.

But one touchdown wasn’t going to be enough for the Warriors in their 68th meeting against the Pirates.

Santa Ynez scored on a 1-yard run by Timothy Fisher and Jasper Kadlec caught a 22-yard pass from quarterback Juan Sanchez, and that was all the Pirates needed to win the game, 14-7, on Friday night at Pirate Field.

Fisher scored with 8:41 left in the first period and Sanchez and Kadlec hooked up with 2:36 left in the period.

After being shut out in its last three meetings against the Pirates the Warriors finally got on the scoreboard with 1:38 left in the first half. Quarterback Vance Keiser hit Brady Sturdivan on a slant pattern and Sturdivan took it in for a 32-yard touchdown. Tito Arroyo’s PAT kick made it 14-7.

Carpinteria missed two field goals in the second half.

Chris Ramirez of the Warriors denied the Pirates from scoring another touchdown by intercepting a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Ramirez also recovered a fumble that set up Carpinteria’s lone score.

Ramirez was honored as the game’s Warrior Spirit Award winner.

Kadlec was named the Pirate Pride Award winner and Sanchez was presented the MVP award.

Santa Ynez and Carpinteria are both 1-1 on the season.