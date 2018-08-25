Saturday, August 25 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Santa Ynez Makes 2 First-Quarter TDS Hold Up Against Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2018 | 12:20 a.m.

Carpinteria broke a scoreless streak against Santa Ynez in football Friday night. 

But one touchdown wasn’t going to be enough for the Warriors in their 68th meeting against the Pirates.

Santa Ynez scored on a 1-yard run by Timothy Fisher and Jasper Kadlec caught a 22-yard pass from quarterback Juan Sanchez, and that was all the Pirates needed to win the game, 14-7, on Friday night at Pirate Field.

Fisher scored with 8:41 left in the first period and Sanchez and Kadlec hooked up with 2:36 left in the period.

After being shut out in its last three meetings against the Pirates the Warriors finally got on the scoreboard with 1:38 left in the first half. Quarterback Vance Keiser hit Brady Sturdivan on a slant pattern and Sturdivan took it in for a 32-yard touchdown. Tito Arroyo’s PAT kick made it 14-7.

Carpinteria missed two field goals in the second half.

Chris Ramirez of the Warriors denied the Pirates from scoring another touchdown by intercepting a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Ramirez also recovered a fumble that set up Carpinteria’s lone score.

Ramirez was honored as the game’s Warrior Spirit Award winner.

Kadlec was named the Pirate Pride Award winner and Sanchez was presented the MVP award.

Santa Ynez and Carpinteria are both 1-1 on the season.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 