Santa Ynez Master Chorale Announces Spring Concert Program and Rehearsal Dates

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra are pleased to announce their spring concert line up.

The first half of the concert will feature the magnificent Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by Coronation Mass, which was completed in Salzburg in 1779 when Mozart was 23 years old and first performed at the Salzburg Cathedral.

The Master Chorale performed in Salzburg on its 2006 European tour.

The second half of the concert will feature the Chorale’s new accompanist/pianist, Vera Kong, on a composition yet to be determined, followed by classical choral masterpieces, including three motets by the Romantic composer Anton Bruckner, which he composed when he was the organist at Sankt Florian, Austria; the closing chorus of Elijah, Lord Our Creator, by the Classical composer Felix Mendelssohn; and Charles Gounod’s sublime and ethereal Romantic-period piece, O Divine Redeemer.

The program will conclude with Coronation Anthems by Baroque composer G.F. Handel. The piece has been performed for every coronation in England since Handel composed it in 1727 at the age of 42.

The Master Chorale invites interested singers to join in the preparation and presentation of these classical masterpieces.

Auditions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, at 7:10 p.m. with the rehearsal immediately following at 7:30 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2672 Janin Way in Solvang.

Subsequent rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with two or three additional rehearsals just prior to the concerts April 30 and May 1.

Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

Conductor and composer Chris A. Bowman is a multi-faceted musician with credits as a conductor, award-winning composer, arranger, organist, trumpet player and tenor soloist.

He holds a double Master of Music degree in conducting and vocal performance with additional study in composition, organ and trumpet.

He has directed the Master Chorale since 1998.

Vera Kong has appeared in chamber and solo recitals throughout the United States, Russia, China and South Korea. She has served as a pianist at the renowned vocal studios of Marilyn Horne, Marlena Malas and Carlos Serrano; the violin studio of Yuval Yaron; the Manhattan School of Music; the Collegiate School in New York; the Hawaii Performing Art Festival; the Brevard Music Festival and the Ojai Youth Opera.

She was a recipient of a Stern fellowship to study with eminent pianist Martin Katz at SongFest and a two-time, first-prize recipient for the John E. Profant Foundation Award.

Kong’s education includes a master’s degree in collaborative piano from the Manhattan School of Music as a merit scholarship recipient under the tutelage of Kenneth Merrill.

She received her bachelor’s degree in collaborative piano from UC Santa Barbara, where she was recruited by Anne Epperson as the first undergraduate student accepted to study both in collaborative piano and solo piano. While at UCSB, she was also privileged to study solo piano with distinguished pianist and teacher Dr. Charles Asche.

Kong is an active piano faculty member at Westmost College in Santa Barbara, a vocal coach at Ojai Youth Opera and a music director at Faith Lutheran Church and Santa Barbara Anglican Church. She maintains a full schedule at her piano studio at the Music Academy of the West.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has been bringing music to life in the Valley for 38 years and welcomes singers who wish to prepare and present diverse choral music.

For more information, singers are invited to call 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.