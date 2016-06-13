Youth Sports
Santa Ynez Mustang All Stars Capture Summer Classic Title
The Mustang All Stars consist of assistant coach Dave Anderson, business manager Kevin Vogel, head coach Mark Nabarro and players Nick Crandall, Mason Rice, Owen Hirth, Theodore Anderson, Daulton Beard, Adam Stephens, Jack Elliott, Lucas Doman, Logan Woodall, Dallas DeForest, Makani Nabarro and Zach Vogel.
By Santa Ynez PONY Baseball | June 13, 2016 | 1:58 p.m.
Santa Ynez PONY Baseball Mustang All Stars won the championship at the annual Santa Ynez Summer Classic, beating the Santa Barbara Waves in the final, 9-8.
Fourteen teams from Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara and Paso Robles competed in three divisions: five in the Pinto division, five in the Mustang division and four in the Bronco division.
Santa Ynez PONY Baseball resumes tournament play June 24-26 in Newbury Park.
