Santa Ynez Overpowers Undermanned Carpinteria

Water Polo

A shorthanded Carpinteria boys water polo team was no match for a CIF top-10-ranked Santa Ynez squad and suffered a 19-7 loss on Wednesday at the Pirates' pool.

The Warriors were missing five players for the game and Santa Ynez took full advantage.

"Even though we were out five varsity players, this was a great opportunity for some of our younger boys to step in and fill their shoes," said Carpinteria coach Matt Organista.

Santa Ynez was dominating at the shallow end of the pool as it scored 14 goals against the Carpinteria defense.

Carpinteria was led by Ali Hamadi with four goals. Malek Mehai added two goals and Wyatt Stevenson scored one. Sophomore twin brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika both doubled up with 6 steals.

