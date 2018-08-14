Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Prep Football Preview

Santa Ynez High Eager to Join Fray in New Channel League

Powerhouse Pirates look to contend for postseason opportunities after being thwarted by old league’s limitations the last 3 seasons

Santa Ynez football 2018
Key returning players for Santa Ynez include, from left, Vinny Vacca, Marco Lazarit, Jasper Kadlec, Cash Transeth and Nathan Crandall. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 14, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School has been the hard-luck football team of Santa Barbara County the last few years.

The Pirates finished 8-2 the last two years and went 7-3 in 2015, but didn’t go to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs because they finished third in a five-team league and there were no at-large entries in their playoff division.

Now that they’re in the six-team Channel League, their postseason chances improve, as the top three finishers automatically qualify.

The Pirates should be in the thick of things in the league race as they return several players on the offensive side of the ball, led by first-team all-Los Padres League player Jasper Kadlec, a 6-4, 204-pound wide receiver.

He is receiving interest from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Davis, as well as schools in the Mountain West Conference.

Santa Ynez has another big receiver in 6-2 Dylan Hamilton, and a solid, experienced running back in Cash Transeth. He is a three-year starter and first-team All-Los Padres League player.

Coach Josh McClurg said the team’s strengths are at running back, wide receiver, the defensive line and the defensive backs.

It will need to rebuild the offensive line, which lost three starters, and restack a defense that lost eight starters.

The Pirates are going with a young quarterback in junior Anthony Gills (6-2, 165). He saw action in four games last year and completed 5 of 8 passes for 34 yards.

Santa Ynez Pirates

Coach: Josh McClurg

CIF Playoff Division: 7

Strength: Defensive line and backfield, wide receiver and running back

Last Season’s Overall Record: 8-2

Last Season’s League Record: 2-2, finished third in Los Padres League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Jasper Kadlec — Senior, 6-4, 205, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back/Outside Linebacker: Three-year varsity player; first-team all-Los Padres League and all area in 2017, second-team all-league 2016; last year, he caught 42 passes for 573 yards and seven TDs

Cash Transeth — Senior, Running Back, 6-1, 195: Three-year starter, first-team all-league pick in 2017; led the team in rushing and scored 10 touchdowns

Juan Sanchez — Senior, Defensive Line, 5-11, 240: Brings experience to the defensive line

Marco Lazarit — Senior, Offensive Line, 6-4, 240: Second team all league pick in 2017

Vinny Vacca — Senior, Outside Linebacker, 5-11, 195: Three-year starter, second-team all-league pick in 2017

Nathan Crandall — Senior, Strong Safety, 6-1, 175: Second team all-league selection

Mateo Baca — Senior, Linebacker, 5-11, 195: A three-year varsity player

Tyler Germani —Junior, Offensive Line/Defensive End, 6-2, 225: Brings experience to the line

Alex Lammers — Senior, Outside Linebacker/Tight End, 6-1, 175: Multipurpose player

Dylan Hamilton — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 6-2, 165: Big passing target for quarterback

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Eddy Sanchez, Senior, Free Safety, 5-9, 155

Anthony Gills, Junior, Quarterback, 6-2, 165: Saw limited action last season behind record-setting QB Dustin Gregg; showed good running ability in a couple of games

Josue Navarro, Junior, Defensive Line, 6-2, 245

Cameron Prendergast, Sophomore, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 5-11, 150: Younger brother of graduated star receiver Gabe Prendergast

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Jasper Kadlec (Cal Poly, UC Davis, Mountain West schools)

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Jasper Kadlec

Vinny Vacca

Dylan Hamilton

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

