Santa Ynez Places Second in Los Padres League Tournament

The Santa Ynez girls golf team shot a combined 271 to place second in the Los Padres League Tournament at the Alisal River Course on Thursday.
Cabrillo earned first with a team score of 270.
Santa Ynez's Gracie Church and Cabrillo's Ashlyn Wiswall were co-medalists for the match, each shooting a 48 on the nine-hole, par-36 course.
"The competition between our team and Cabrillo this season will be a fun one to watch," said Santa Ynez head coach Ashley Coelho.
Lompoc finished third scoring 298, and Orcutt Academy was a close fourth shooting 303.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.