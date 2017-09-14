Santa Ynez Places Second in Los Padres League Tournament

Golf

The Santa Ynez girls golf team shot a combined 271 to place second in the Los Padres League Tournament at the Alisal River Course on Thursday.

Cabrillo earned first with a team score of 270.

Santa Ynez's Gracie Church and Cabrillo's Ashlyn Wiswall were co-medalists for the match, each shooting a 48 on the nine-hole, par-36 course.

"The competition between our team and Cabrillo this season will be a fun one to watch," said Santa Ynez head coach Ashley Coelho.

Lompoc finished third scoring 298, and Orcutt Academy was a close fourth shooting 303.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.