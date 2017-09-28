Santa Ynez Places Second in Second Los Padres League Tournament

Golf

The Santa Ynez High girls golf team finished one shot away from first place at the second Los Padres League tournament on Thursday at Morro Bay Golf Club.

The Pirates scored 246 as a team while Cabrillo managed a 245 to win the tournament.

Santa Ynez's Madison Johnson shot a 41 to take home medalist honors and Gracie Church's 43 tied for the second best score on the day.

"It was really exciting to see Madison be the medalist because I have seen her working really hard at practice to continue improving her golf game," explained Santa Ynez head coach Ashley Coelho. "Madison just narrowly missed a few birdie attempts today."

Santa Ynez travels to Lompoc on Tuesday to take on Cabrillo in what should be a battle of the two best teams in the Los Padres League.

Scores:

Santa Ynez: 246

Gracie Church: 43

Erinn Callaghan: 55

Madison Johnson: 41

Jordan Hartley: 56

Olivia Cortopassi: 51

Hannah Gechter: 57

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.