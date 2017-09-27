Santa Ynez Pulls Away from Cabrillo in Los Padres League Water Polo Showdown

Water Polo

Connor Hiatt broke a 7-7 tie in the final seconds of the third period, and Santa Ynez outscored host Cabrillo 5-1 in the fourth to come away with a 13-8 boys water polo win on Wednesday in a first-place battle in the Los Padres League.

Santa Ynez, ranked fifth in Division 4 of the CIF-Southern Section, improves to 2-0 in league play (11-2 overall) while Cabrillo, No. 3 in Division 5, falls to 2-1 and 7-5.

“Cabrillo played tough and we made some mistakes through the first three quarters,” Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski said. “It wasn't until the fourth that we came alive.”

Eight players scored for the Pirates, led by Nolan Morrison with three goals. Hiatt, Allen Clarke and Henry Allen each scored two goals.

Garrett Stanton led Cabrillo with three goals.

Hiatt gave the Pirates a 9-7 lead at 4:56 of the fourth period and Keller Haws scored 25 seconds later for a 10-7 advantage.

Cabrillo scored out of a time out, but the Pirates responded with three straight goals.

Santa Ynez plays in the Arroyo Grande Tournament on Friday, facing Nipomo and Porterville at Nipomo’s pool.

