Girls Basketball

Santa Ynez Pulls Away From San Marcos Girls in Second Half

Morgan Blunt Click to view larger
Morgan Blunt of Santa Ynez drives to the basket against Juliet Dodson of Santa Marcos. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2019 | 10:08 p.m.

San Marcos held Santa Ynez to three points in the second quarter, but the Royals scored just five in the second half and suffered a 36-20 loss to the Pirates in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

"Once again we played good defense, but our inability to score hit us once again in the second half," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "We were up 15-14 at half, but they started the third with a 9-0 run that we couldn't match."

Grace Padillo scored 15 points to lead Santa Ynez, which improved to 6-1 in league and has a big game at home Thursday against 5-2 Santa Barbara.

Kiana Rojas and Ashley Day each had five points for San Marcos (2-5 in league).

"The girls fought hard, but we were outsized and that caused us problems on the offensive end," Solis said.

San Marcos plays Dos Pueblos on Friday.

