Santa Ynez Riverbed Cleanup Stats Show Massive Effort by Lompoc

Months-long effort leads to removal of 924,000 pounds of trash, plus human waste and other hazards

The Santa Ynez River area of Lompoc. Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez River area of Lompoc has been returned to a much more natural state by city officials who have removed homeless people and their belongings. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 23, 2019 | 9:59 p.m.

Statistics from the Santa Ynez Riverbed cleanup in Lompoc have revealed the massive undertaking that involved removing tons of trash, hundreds of pounds of human waste, and truckloads of tarps, among other debris.

City leaders recently released the tally of the $422,787 cleanup effort after evicting more than 100 people who resided in the riverbed, some in elaborate encampments that included picket fences.

“This was an amazing job. All the structures are gone. All the campsites are gone,” police Sgt. Kevin Martin recently told the City Council. “Just about every piece of trash is gone. 

“It doesn’t even look like the same place for us that have been down there working on this. It’s amazing what this has transitioned into.”

The eviction and cleanup effort began last year amid concerns of crimes in the riverbed and dangers the debris could cause for downstream flooding. In addition to deaths, emergency crews responded to more than a dozen fires in the riverbed.

Cleanup crews removed more than 462 tons, or 924,000 pounds, of trash, items police said had been released for disposal by riverbed occupants from dozens of campsites mapped by police.

Martin said he tried to determine the equivalent of the trash with something else such as a ship to make it relatable.

“The only thing I could figure out is that relates to about two standard residential homes,” Martin said.

The effort also saw sanitation and disposal of 499 pounds of human waste and removal of 57 quarts of sharps, or needles, in containers.

Elaborate encampment by homeless residents in a stretch of the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc Click to view larger
Elaborate encampments by homeless residents and piles of other debris have been removed from a stretch of the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc as part of a cleanup effort. (Contributed photo)

Workers also removed five truckloads of tarps and destroyed seven structures.

“You can see how much effort has been placed into building these structures, and how to protect from other homeless people coming into your area, and the amount of trash that was brought down into the riverbed,” Martin said, while showing pictures from before and after the cleanup.

The number of needles and amount of human waste prompted city leaders to hire a contractor, rather than using volunteers, he added.

The city hopes to get reimbursed for some of the costs from the county, state and federal governments. 

Patrols by law enforcement must continue, Martin said, adding that a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department member said more than 100 people have started living south of the Robinson Bridge in county jurisdiction.

“I don’t know how accurate that is,” Martin said. “If we don’t continue our enforcement activities, they’re going to repopulate what we’ve worked so hard to clean up and avoid further problems down the road.

Management of vegetation growth in the riverbed also needs to continue because shrubs help camouflage campsites, he added.

The Police Department is working to combat non-homeless residents dumping trash in the riverbed to avoid paying landfill fees, Martin said. 

The cleanup phase followed an eviction effort that included establishing a triage center to help riverbed residents get connected to services. 

This phase included participation from multiple nonprofit organizations and Santa Barbara County departments.

“I don’t know of any community that could have done what we’ve done in the amount of time that we’ve done it in, and it really was about the partnerships,” he said.

Martin added that 70 people checked in to the triage center, with some entering substance-abuse treatment, others reunited with estranged family members, and some ending up in shelters.

One woman, who experienced drug addiction, spent two months in treatment and has reunited with her husband and children, Police Chief Pat Walsh said. 

“If that was the only person we helped, we did our jobs, but I think we helped a lot more people,” Walsh added. 

