Santa Ynez Romps 17-1 in Final Tune-Up Before Channel League

Tennis

Santa Ynez swept all nine doubles sets en route to a 17-1 rout of Nordhoff in a non-league girls tennis match on Thursday.

In singles, Claire Collison went 2-0 and Emmy Withrow 1-0 at No. 1 singles and didn't lose a game.

Laura Thorburn swept at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

"Junior Lauren Thorburn is really developing into a consistent singles threat who will be someone to watch in the future," said coach Jennifer Rasmussen.

The Pirates are 8-3 going into their Channel League debut against Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

"We are working hard at practice getting ready for DP on Tuesday," said Rasmussen.