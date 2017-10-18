Santa Ynez Routs Morro Bay to Finish Unbeaten in Los Padres League

Nolan Morrison poured in six goals, powering the Santa Ynez boys water polo team to a 23-6 rout over Morro Bay on Wednesday to complete an undefeated Los Padres League season.
The Pirates (5-0) will next play San Marcos of the Channel League on Thursday at the Royals' pool before competing in the LPL Tournament next week.
Keller Haws tallied five goals on five shots, while Clayton Davidson and Allen Clarke each scored three for Santa Ynez. Haws also had three assists, three steals and drew three ejections.
