Santa Ynez Scores Late Goal to Tie Carpinteria

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria and Santa Ynez battled to a 1-1 draw in a boys soccer season opener on Tuesday night at Santa Ynez.

MacLain Clayton gave Carpinteria a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, finishing a play that was created by Luis Garcia. Garcia broke through Santa Ynez's defense before unleashing a shot from outside the 18-yard box. The ball was deflected by a Pirates' defender and landed at the right foot of Clayton, who buried his short into the lower right corner of the goal.

The Warriors almost scored again, but the Santa Ynez goalkeeper made a big save on Jonathon Basave.

The game entered stoppage time, and Santa Ynez came through with the equalizing goal off a corner kick. The Pirates took a shot that was deflected and got past Warriors goalkeeper Christian Estrada.

Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero praised the effort of Gabriel Barajas, Vincent Gonzalez and Abel Gutierrez. "They played up to their expectations and showed what they are capable of creating when playing at a high level," said Quintero.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.