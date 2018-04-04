Santa Ynez Shuts Down Nipomo, 28-7

Football

Santa Ynez racked up its third straight football win with a 28-7 victory at Nipomo on Friday night.

Gabe Pendergast caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Mike McCoy, and the Pirates defense smother Nipomo.

The Santa Ynez defense got credit for the first touchdown as it recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone at 1:10 of the first quarter.

Cash Transeth scored for the offense on a 5-yard for a 14-0 lead. McCoy kicked all the extra points.

McCoy and Pendergast hooked up for the first time in the third quarter on a 28-yard pass play for a 21-0 lead. The pair combined again for a 25-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter.

Nipomo snapped the Pirates' shutout streak with a passing touchdown with 3:42 left in the game.

Santa Ynez (3-0) returns home next Friday to face Templeton.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.